Twitter personalities are getting blue ticks for free. Here's why

Several personalities from across the world of politics, entertainment and sports would have woken up to a surprise on Sunday, on logging into their Twitter accounts.

The social networking platform had decided to restore the coveted blue tick for many of them for free if they had a follower count of one million or more. The action was performed even if some or all of them had not paid for subscriptions.

Few eminent Indian personalities who got their blue check marks back included Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, among others. Intriguingly, few followers such as Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman who are not alive anymore also got their blue tick back.

On Thursday, Twitter removed the legacy blue checkmarks from several accounts, ranging from government, celebrities, business leaders, and politicians.

The Twitter subscription service in India was priced at a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobiles for individual user accounts.

Moneycontrol News