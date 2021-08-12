Twitter accounts of Randeep Surjewala, 4 other leaders suspended, says Congress

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (Image: PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Days after Twitter said it temporarily suspended Rahul Gandhi's account, Congress alleged that similar action was taken against the handles of five senior leaders, including General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The party said that Twitter suspended accounts of AICC general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge, and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev.

"So! After Shri @RahulGandhi, the Lord @narendramodi Ji and Vassal @Jack & @twitter have locked @rssurjewala, @ajaymaken & @sushmitadevinc. @INCIndia registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged! We shall hold on @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji (sic)," tweeted Pranav Jha, AICC secretary in charge of Congress Communication Department.

In another tweet, he said, "The list goes on. @Twitter locks @JitendraSAlwar and @manickamtagore and many more. Doesn't Modi Ji understand that we @INCindia'ns have a legacy of fighting even from behind the locks of kaala paani. He thinks the virtual locks of Twitter will deter us from fighting for India."

Congress had earlier accused Twitter of acting against Gandhi's account under pressure from the government.

Gandhi's account was suspended after he tweeted pictures with the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi last week.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of Gandhi's tweet and directed Twitter to act against the Congress leader's account for violating the privacy of a minor victim, mandated by the laws of the land.

'Shri @RahulGandhi's Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration,' the Congress had tweeted from its official handle.