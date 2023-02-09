 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
More words? No thanks: Reactions to Twitter’s 4,000-character limit

Curated by : Ria Saini
Feb 09, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

The whole idea of Twitter is brevity, users pointed out as the social network rolled out super-sized tweets for a section of subscribers.

See reactions to the latest Twitter feature. (Representative image: AP)

No way I am reading a 4,000-character tweet. Twitter users are responding to the platform allowing a section of subscribers to send out super-sized tweets.

Twitter has allowed that perk to the subscribers of Twitter Blue in the United States. The service costs $8 per month.

On the day Twitter introduced the 4,000-character feature, thousands of  users encountered trouble on the app. Many were not able to tweet, others couldn't follow accounts or send direct messages.

While Twitter said it was addressing the glitch, it also put out a lengthy tweet of its own to announce the new feature. "Need more than 280 characters to express yourself? we know that lots of you do," it said.

 