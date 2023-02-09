More words? No thanks: Reactions to Twitter’s 4,000-character limit

No way I am reading a 4,000-character tweet. Twitter users are responding to the platform allowing a section of subscribers to send out super-sized tweets.

Twitter has allowed that perk to the subscribers of Twitter Blue in the United States. The service costs $8 per month.

On the day Twitter introduced the 4,000-character feature, thousands of users encountered trouble on the app. Many were not able to tweet, others couldn't follow accounts or send direct messages.

While Twitter said it was addressing the glitch, it also put out a lengthy tweet of its own to announce the new feature. "Need more than 280 characters to express yourself? we know that lots of you do," it said.

Many disagreed. "Big pass", "no thanks" were just some of the reactions to Twitter's announcement. This is what one user had to say: Another wrote: "If you tweet 4,000 characters I’m blocking you… 280 then GO TO THE NEXT TWEET!." Also read: Twitter users unable to send out tweets, direct messages "The entire point of Twitter is brevity," one user pointed out. "If someone wanted a 4,000–character tweet, they should just start a personal blog."

Here's how the lengthy tweets would look, one user said:

"I could tell you long, boring stories with disappointing endings in one tweet instead of like three," another comment read. So, this one time at band camp...no I can't tell that one." Brush up your writing skills before you decide to use the feature, one user suggested.

"First one of y'all that uncorks a 4,000 character tweet, I'm going to have your house SWATed," read another comment. Companies and franchises also trolled Twitter as it announced "more words, more words". Take a look: Others said the feature was a "massive improvement" over Twitter threads. "I honestly don't mind it," one user wrote. "There are times when I want to say stuff but it's so long I run out room quicker than I'd like." Twitter changes Elon Musk's ownership signalled dramatic changes for the social network. Soon after taking over, he slashed roughly half of Twitter's staff, causing concern about how the platform would moderate content. He rolled out the Twitter Blue service, that allows anyone to buy a blue tick. The company had to delay and tweak the plan multiple times after accounts impersonating government officials and companies caused chaos online. Musk's leadership of Twitter has also been marred by decisions to reinstate banned accounts and suspending journalists critical of his policies.