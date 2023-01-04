 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Twins born in US end up getting separate birthdays – in two different years

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

Annie Jo was born at 11:55pm on December 31, 2022, while Effie Rose came into this world at 12:01 on January 1, 2023.

A pair of twins in United States’ Texas ended up with two separate birthdays after all set to born around midnight on New Year 2023.

Annie Jo and Effie Rose will now have separate birthdays – in two different years nonetheless – after their mother Kali Jo Scott gave birth to the former at 11:55 pm on December 31, 2022 and 12:01 am on January 1, 2023.

The parents, who had hoped that their fraternal twins get two different birthdays, didn’t realise that it was a solid possibility even when the mother checked in a week and a half early in the hospital to monitor her scheduled C-section birth.

The twins were delivered safely at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. Annie Jo is the last baby to be born in the hospital in 2022 while Effie Rose is the first of 2023 at the hospital.

The new parents had expected both their children around midnight but had joked about the possibility of having two different birthdays.

“We had kind of joked wouldn’t it be funny if, you know with the holiday and New Year’s Eve over the weekend,” Kali Jo told a news channel.