App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twelve bottles of wine have been sent to international Space Station, but astronauts can't drink it - here's why

These won’t be the first space-aged wines, as half a bottle of red wine had spent a week in space in the year 1985.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

United States space agency NASA has sent a dozen bottles of red Bordeaux wine into space for a year to find out if it ages differently when subject to weightlessness and space radiation.

The experiment is being conducted for the food industry, to develop new wine flavors and properties.

Though it is commonly believed that most food and beverage, especially alcohol, tastes better at lower altitudes, space-aged wine may taste different owing to the zero-gravity condition.

Close

After a year, the taste and properties of the space-return wines will be compared to the same wine aged on Earth. Whatever remains after the experiment concludes, will be distributed among those who funded the research, a Bordeaux company spokeswoman said.

related news

Anyhow, there is no stopping wine connoisseurs, who would be most intrigued to try out the 12 bottles that were flown to the International Space Station on November 4. The bottles were shipped on November 2, aboard the Northrop Grumman capsule.

People are already speculating how steep the price of these special wines maybe, that is, if at all they are sold commercially.

(With PTI inputs)

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #fine wines #space technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.