Twelve bottles of wine have been sent to international Space Station, but astronauts can't drink it - here's why

United States space agency NASA has sent a dozen bottles of red Bordeaux wine into space for a year to find out if it ages differently when subject to weightlessness and space radiation.

The experiment is being conducted for the food industry, to develop new wine flavors and properties.

Though it is commonly believed that most food and beverage, especially alcohol, tastes better at lower altitudes, space-aged wine may taste different owing to the zero-gravity condition.

After a year, the taste and properties of the space-return wines will be compared to the same wine aged on Earth. Whatever remains after the experiment concludes, will be distributed among those who funded the research, a Bordeaux company spokeswoman said.

Anyhow, there is no stopping wine connoisseurs, who would be most intrigued to try out the 12 bottles that were flown to the International Space Station on November 4. The bottles were shipped on November 2, aboard the Northrop Grumman capsule.

People are already speculating how steep the price of these special wines maybe, that is, if at all they are sold commercially.

