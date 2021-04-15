Total TV owning households grew 6.9% during 2018-20, Hindi speaking markets grew highest last year: BARC

Representative image

India’s television viewership is growing as both households owing TV as well as TV viewing individuals saw growth last year.

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), number of Indian households owning a TV set increased to 210 million last year from 197 million in 2018, an increase of 6.9 percent.

TV households in urban markets grew by four percent from 87.8 million in 2018 to 91 million last year. In terms of rural markets, TV households grew by nine percent, up from 108.9 million in 2018 to 119.2 million in 2020.

When it comes to regions, the Hindi Speaking Markets (HSM) saw highest growth last year. The report highlights that while TV households across India grew by 6.9 percent, HSM grew by eight percent, surpassing all India as well as the south states which grew by five percent.

BARC's report titled 'TV Universe Estimates 2020' which released on April 15, also pointed out that TV viewing individuals saw an increase of 57 million individuals in 2020. Overall, number of TV viewing individuals reached 892 million in 2020 from 836 million in 2018, an increase of 6.7 percent.

The report further noted that TV owning female population grew by seven percent, while male population grew by six percent last year. In terms of age-groups, the highest growth was witnessed in the kids category (age 2 to 14) at nine percent.

The report noted that the increase in the TV population has resulted in an overall growth in TV viewership especially in markets like Bihar/Jharkhand, Assam and Odisha. In addition, viewership of Bhojpuri, Assamese and Oriya channels have grown significantly and is higher than other genres.

Other trends in the TV viewing universe that the report highlighted includes 15 percent growth in viewership of HD channels. While viewership on HD channels has grown at an all India level, the growth is relatively higher in Bihar/Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

And when it comes to free and pay TV viewership, the report pointed out that TV viewership growth is higher on Pay platform.