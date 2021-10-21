TV ad volumes surge on the back of festive season; FMCG among top advertisers

live bse live

Advertising volumes on television saw healthy growth in the July-August-September quarter registering 461 million seconds of advertising which is the highest this year, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India special festival edition THINK report.

In the calendar year (CY) 2021, the first quarter had registered 456 million seconds of advertising which dropped to 417 million in the second quarter that is period between April-May-June. This number increased by over 10 percent in the third quarter versus CYQ2, 2021 backed by the festive period.

During the Ganesh Chaturthi week, ad volumes on TV grew four percent compared to the previous four-week average and posted a healthy 28 percent growth over 2019, the BARC report noted.

Number of active advertisers during this Ganpati witnessed growth over previous years as total advertisers in September, 2021 at 1,945 is higher than 1,881 last year and 1,777 in 2019 during the same month.

“The momentum of more banking on television advertising continues to be visible with 3,397 new brands entering the medium in the July-September quarter of 2021, and that too with a 51 percent share of total brands advertising," said Aaditya Pathak, Head of Client Partnership & Revenue, BARC India.

The share of new brands on TV is the highest in the third quarter of 2021 with Q1 and Q2 registering a share of 44 percent and 41 percent, respectively.

Pathak added that the number of advertisers at 4,226 on TV is the highest in the third quarter of this year. In terms of new advertisers, it was highest in the third quarter at 2272 versus 1,870 in Q1 and 1,462 in Q2.

"As we have seen in earlier years, marketers are clearly leveraging the reach and power of TV to raise the visibility of their brands this festive season. The strong growth of ad volumes in Q3 which is 40 million seconds higher than in Q2 also points to the positive sentiment regarding the improving economic and business environment,” added Pathak.

HUL which has maintained its position as the top advertiser registered 84 million seconds of advertising in the July-September quarter in 2021 as compared to 81 million seconds last year and 58 million in 2019 during the same period.

Ad volumes for HUL, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Cadbury have grown more than 50 percent, the report noted.

In terms of categories, FMCG continued to maintain its leadership position with a 29 percent growth in ad volumes against the same period in 2019. Even the e-commerce sector showed a healthy 26 percent jump over 2020.

When it comes to channels, the highest growth was observed for Bhojpuri language channels where ad volumes were more than double that of 2019, and 38 percent higher than 2020.