TV ad volumes saw double-digit growth in 2021, Q4 recorded highest number of advertisers

After a subdued 2020 for television advertising that saw a decline in total ad volumes, 2021 saw a bounce back with a substantial double-digit spike, delivering an all-time high of 1,824 million seconds of ad volumes during the year.

This translated into a 22 percent and 18 percent growth over 2020 and 2019, respectively, according to Broadcast Audience Research Council India's (BARC) THINK report.

TV had a total of 9,239 advertisers and 14,616 brands advertised on the medium in 2021, of which, 49 percent i.e., 4,483 were either new advertisers or returning ones. Similarly, for brands, 51 percent i.e., 7,470 were new or returning brands.

The FMCG category continued to lead with a share of 1,117 million seconds of ad volumes in 2021, followed by e-commerce with 185 million seconds. The Ecommerce category had a total of 587 advertisers in 2021 of which, 65 percent were new entrants or earlier advertisers returning to TV in 2021, registering a growth of 51 percent over 2020 and 26 percent over 2019. Also, media/entertainment/social media, education, online shopping, matrimonials, and financial services were the top five sub-categories within e-commerce.

Also, television continued to be a key medium for the corporate brand image category which registered 2x growth over 2019 with 24 million seconds. Ad volumes for education grew by 461 percent and financial services by 153 percent over 2020.

“2021 certainly brought in much-needed cheer to the broadcast industry. The year started off on a positive note and also ended on a high with the festive quarter," said Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India.

When it comes to genres on TV, while Hindi continues to play a dominant part of the language mix, regional language channels recorded strong growth across 2021. Ad volumes for Bhojpuri language channels doubled over 2019 and Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Assamese language channels posted over 40 percent growth over 2019. South language channels including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, grew by 26 percent over 2020.

In 2021, the fourth quarter brought in cheer for broadcasters with a strong festive season that recorded 489 million seconds of ad volumes, the highest quarter ever. New advertisers continued to flock to television for effective communication with Q4 2021 welcoming 2,156 new advertisers or earlier ones returning to the medium, the highest for the year.

Key events last year like the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 registered a total of 1,680 thousand seconds of ad volumes with 119 advertisers and 228 brands in all. There were 59 new advertisers and 158 new brands for the season. The top 10 advertisers for the season contributed 35 percent of the ad volumes.

Another major sporting event on TV last year was the Tokyo Olympics that recorded 466 thousand seconds of ad volumes which is almost at par with the Rio Olympics that was held in 2016. There were 34 advertisers and 61 brands that advertised during Tokyo Olympics.