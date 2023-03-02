 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Turkish rescuers save dog that spent three weeks under rubble after earthquake

AFP
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

Rescuers pulled a dog alive from a collapsed building in southern Turkey three weeks after last month's 7.8-magnitude deadly earthquake, local media reported on Thursday.

Aleks the dog was rescued after spending 23 days under rubble

The teams from a local municipality in central Turkey saved Aleks the dog on Wednesday and delivered him to Haytap, a Turkish animal protection association in the city of Antakya.

A video from DHA news agency shows rescuers reaching between two large concrete slabs and calling to the trapped canine.

"Is he coming?" one rescuer was heard saying, crouching inside a small hollow in the debris of the collapsed building.