Turkey welcomed about 2.3 lakh tourists from India in 2022

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

Turkey had lifted all Covid restrictions for India travellers last June and at 27,000, the month also marked a record number of footfalls from India.

Turkey received 2.32 Indian tourists in 2022, among the 51.4 million international visitors, the country’s tourism board said in a statement last week.

Visitors from India maintained the record from 2019 when 2.3 lakh had travelled to Turkey. The country also made it easy for anyone to access their visa if they had a valid US or UK visa.

Factors like the ease of procuring visas for personal and leisure travel along with the resumption of direct flights by Turkish Airlines and Indigo could be some of the factors for this spurt in demand from India, Turkey Tourism had stated.