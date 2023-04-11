 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tupperware may go out of business as 'substantial doubt' looms. What went wrong

Stella Dey
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

Tupperware announced that it may not have adequate liquidity in the near term and that there was "substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern."

Tupperware was created by Earl Tupper in 1946.

Tupperware, the American manufacturer of food storage containers, is facing an uncertain future as it struggles to raise new financing. The 77-year-old company has been trying to attract younger consumers, but its efforts have failed to boost sales, resulting in a slide in revenue.

Tupperware, which was once famous for its "Tupperware parties" in the 1950s and 1960s, where people sold plastic containers for food storage, has warned that it may go bust unless it can secure additional funds quickly.

The company has been attempting to reposition itself to appeal to a younger audience and has expanded its range to include cooking products, such as a microwave grill. It has also started selling its products in US retail chain Target in an effort to entice younger shoppers. Despite these efforts, Tupperware's financial position has deteriorated, and the company is struggling to turn its business around.

In a recent statement, Tupperware announced that it may not have adequate liquidity in the near term and that there was "substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern." The company has also failed to file its annual report, which has put its shares at risk of being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.