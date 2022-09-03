TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying girl and father from airport

Representative Image

A pilot in Spain turned the plane around on the runway to pick up a girl left behind at the airport with her father. The seven-year-old girl’s family has expressed their gratitude to the TUI pilot who turned the plane back just before take-off.

Adrian Insley, from the UK, had enjoyed a trip to Tenerife with his family, including his parents, four children and partner. But after a wonderful visit to the Spanish island, things took a turn for the family when they had misplaced the passport of their seven-year-old girl.

The family was due to board their flight back to the UK on August 26. But while proceeding to the check-in counter after making a stop at the airport's Duty Free shop, Insley realised he his daughter’s passport was missing.

“I am very organised with my passport, I even have a bag for them,” the 38-year-old told Nottinghamshire Live. “But this time my partner said she needs a passport to get something from Duty Free, and then she put the passport in the bag.

It was only while queuing up that Insley realised their Duty Free bag was missing, and with it, the passport. “I am starting to panic because I do not know where it is. And then the realisation set in there. We do not have a passport - we are missing one,” said Insley.

Authorities informed the family that the girl would not be allowed to board without a passport, so Insley was forced to make the difficult decision of waiting back at the airport with his daughter while the rest of the family proceeded to board the flight back to the UK.

“I had to send all my family through, and it is just me and my daughter that were left behind because of my daughter's missing passport,” he said, adding that his children were “distressed” and upset by the events.

“My children were crying, my partner was crying. The reps on the other planes asked all the passengers to check their bags,” he told Nottinghamshire Live.

The plane left the gate without Insley and his daughter, but in a stroke of luck, they managed to find the missing passport soon afterwards.

By then, it was too late for them to board the flight – but that’s where things got interesting, according to Insley.

Insley’s mother, Sharon, who had boarded the plane along with the rest of the family, was informed by crew that they would be turning back to pick up the missing two members of their family.

“We were ready to take off, it was right before the runway,” she said.

"And then the steward asked if we could tell Adrian to come to the gate, so we could pick him up. I was gobsmacked because I have never ever in all my time flying, ever known that they can come back for you.”