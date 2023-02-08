'Tu' vs 'Aap' debate triggers Delhi-Mumbai showdown on Twitter

Is it rude to use the informal ‘tu’ when addressing someone? That is the question Twitter is currently busy debating after one user posted about her experience in Mumbai. “Never engage with Bombay people in Hindi. You could be complete strangers and they’ll still feel free to address you with a ‘Tu’,” wrote Twitter user @PratPanc, labelling it “unacceptable behaviour.”

Her tweet has sparked a debate on the correct usage of “aap” vs “tu” and evolved into a wider discussion on Delhi vs Mumbai.

For some context: “Tu” and “aap” are both words that mean “you” in Hindi. “Aap” is more formal and respectful, generally used when addressing someone older. Tu is considered more informal and less polite than aap in Hindi, which is why some people from the northern parts of the country sometimes object to its usage, especially when addressing strangers or elders.

So what’s the issue and why is Twitter busy debating the politics of tu vs aap? Well, in Marathi, tu is not considered disrespectful or informal. Many Mumbai residents therefore took offence at the tweet, saying that @PratPanc failed to recognise the nuances of language and culture by dismissing tu as a rude way to address someone.

Music composer Kaushal Inamdar joined the debate, noting that tu in Marathi is used with love. “We even call our Gods tu,” he wrote.



Many also agreed with the Twitter user whose tweet sparked the debate. “I feel very uncomfortable when a total stranger addresses me as 'Tu'” one person said in response to the tweet.



Several others tried to untangle the fine nuances that make tu acceptable in some contexts and unacceptable in others.



And many just used the debate to crack jokes