Gun stuffed in chicken, candy boxes full of drugs: What airport security caught in 2022

Moneycontrol News
Jan 08, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

Did someone say they kept a gun in their medical sling and then forgot about it?

(Image credit: TSA)

From grenades to drugs, American security officials confiscated a host of forbidden materials from travellers in 2022. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) posted a YouTube video summarising the bizarre finds in the year gone by. Here's what it included:

1) Fentanyl pills in candy boxes

At the Los Angeles International Airport in October, officials confiscated 12,000 pills of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, packaged in candy boxes. The sneaky traveller fled but was identified later.

2) Gun in raw chicken 

In November, a firearm was found stuffed in a chicken at the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. "There are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition. So, don’t wing it; roost over the proper packaging info," TSA remarked.

3) Firearm in peanut butter 