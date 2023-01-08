Gun stuffed in chicken, candy boxes full of drugs: What airport security caught in 2022

From grenades to drugs, American security officials confiscated a host of forbidden materials from travellers in 2022. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) posted a YouTube video summarising the bizarre finds in the year gone by. Here's what it included:

1) Fentanyl pills in candy boxes

At the Los Angeles International Airport in October, officials confiscated 12,000 pills of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, packaged in candy boxes. The sneaky traveller fled but was identified later.

2) Gun in raw chicken

In November, a firearm was found stuffed in a chicken at the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. "There are rules for traveling with guns and ammunition. So, don’t wing it; roost over the proper packaging info," TSA remarked.

3) Firearm in peanut butter

While checking two peanut butter boxes at the John F Kennedy Airport, officials found .22 caliber plastic-wrapped gun parts jammed in the centre. The errant traveler was tracked down and arrested. 4) Gun in arm sling In Syracuse, a man hid a loaded 9mm gun just inches away from a his hand in a medical sling. On being caught, he claimed he had forgotten he had a firearm with him. 5) Knife in a laptop At the Richmond International airport in Virginia, a passenger was caught with a knife hidden in his laptop case. At first, he denied the knife belonged to him but then admitted to it. 6) Drugs in hair scrunchies Drugs were found concealed in scrunchies at the Boise airport in Idaho the past year. 7) Gun in a playstation A handgun was found in a playstation console at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta in December. A TSA officer was alerted to the anomaly when she didn't see a computer mass in the console during scanning. 8) An inert grenade In Milwaukee, officials found a hand grenade in a passenger's carry-on bag. The police and a bomb disposal squad member were called to the airport. The grenade was inert and had been purchased by the passenger at an air show. He was fined.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE