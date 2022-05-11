Truth behind viral video of shark taking down helicopter shared by Kiran Bedi

Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi is (once again) facing ridicule online for sharing a dramatic video with an outlandish and unverified claim. The video in question shows a shark leaping out of water to take down a helicopter. If that sounds unlikely and unbelievable, that’s because it is.

The video shared by Kiran Bedi shows a shark jumping out of water, clamping its jaws around a helicopter and bringing the aircraft down, leading to an explosion. The video then cuts to a group of people watching the incredible scene unfold in horror. Text superimposed on the clip claims that National Geographic paid $1 million for the rare video.

“Watch this,” Bedi wrote while sharing the clip on Twitter this morning.

The video is actually shows a scene from the 2017 movie 5 Headed Shark Attack. You can watch the original clip here.

This clip has gone viral with similar claims in the past as well, and the claims have been debunked by fact-checking services like Alt News.

Unsurprisingly, there have been no known real incidents of giant fish bringing down helicopters.

Bedi invited brutal trolling on Twitter for sharing the clip without verifying the bizarre claim.



Bedi has been criticised several times in the past for sharing fake news – like in 2020, when she shared a video claiming that NASA recorded the sound of the sun.

Or, before that, in 2017 when she shared doctored images of world landmarks lit up in the colours of the Indian flag.





