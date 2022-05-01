Trust Shashi Tharoor to find an error in Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s post on ‘amazing’ English sentence

When Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tagged Shashi Tharoor in a post about an amazing feat of the English language, she probably wasn’t expecting him to find an error in it. But trust the Congress leader - who is well known for his vast vocabulary and mastery of English - to spot the mistake that most would have missed.

In her post, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared an example of a rhopalic sentence – a sentence in which each successive word has one letter more than the word before.

“I do not know where family doctors acquired illegibly perplexing handwriting; nevertheless, extraordinary pharmaceutical intellectuality, counterbalancing indecipherability, transcendentalizes intercommunication's incomprehensibleness,” read the sentence shared by Mazumdar-Shaw. The post went on to explain that each word in the sentence contained one letter more than the word before it, and branded the sentence writer a “vocabulary genius.”

The Executive Chairperson of Biocon tagged Tharoor while sharing the post. However, Shashi Tharoor was quick to point out that despite its tall claims, the sentence contained a word which does not exist in the English dictionary.

“Alas, Kiran, "incomprehensibleness" is not a word. It's "incomprehensibility", and that's only 19 letters...” he wrote in response.

His tweet started a debate around whether “incomprehensibleness” is actually a word or not. While some sided with the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, others said incomprehensibleness as a word dates back centuries.



It’s interesting to note here that Tharoor had shared the same post four years ago. “Received on WhatsApp. Quite a feat!” he had written at the time.