Trump's India visit: Here's what the US President said about Pakistan

On his first oficial state visit to India, US President Donald Trump on February 24 said that his administration is working closely with Pakistan to crack down on terror groups.

While reiterating his loyalty towards India and Indians, he said: "Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one and there are signs of progress with Pakistan on action to stop terror organisations and militants that operate on the Pakistani border. We are hopeful for reduced tensions, greater stability and the future of harmony for all of the nations of South Asia."

Among a host of topics including Indo-US ties, the US President also touched upon the issue of terrorism.

Trump also spoke about Indo-US efforts to deal with the same threat.

"The US and India are committed to stop terrorists and fight their ideology," he said.