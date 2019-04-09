Trump suggests noise from windmill turbines cause cancer

US President Donald Trump has drawn public attention once again after a ridiculous claim that as left everyone looking for answers.

Trump was attending the National Republican Congressional Committee's spring fundraiser dinner in Washington DC where he claimed that noise from windmills causes cancer.

He said: “Hillary wanted to put up wind, wind. If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations your house just went down 75% in value.”

He added while making weird hand gestures and imitating the noise of wind: “And they say the noise causes cancer; You tell me.”

It’s safe to state right now that there are absolutely no studies to support his claims that noise from wind turbine causes cancer.

Shortly after the US President made this wild claim, Twitter users went all out to troll him and criticise him.

In fact, even Senator Chuck Grassley dubbed these comments totally "idiotic".



Anyone else feel like whomever is writing @realDonaldTrump s speeches is just throwing random shit in to see if he will read it? Because no one can be that dumb #WindmillCancer

— kat (@kattanaD) April 3, 2019



I rewatched the 1990s Simpsons episode last night where Donald Trump is President and says that noise from windmills causes cancer.

Total classic. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 3, 2019



Noise from windmills does NOT cause cancer!

- Asbestos does cause cancer & Trump deregulated its use.

- Beryllium does cause cancer & Trump delayed regulating it.

- Coal does cause cancer &Trump promotes its use. Stop believing conspiracy theories and start believing science! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 3, 2019



Trump said 'noise from windmills' causes cancer.

Noise from windmills does not cause cancer. Noise from Trump causes cancer. — God (@thegoodgodabove) April 3, 2019



Trump claiming that the noise from windmill causes cancer. This is just beyond parody at this point.pic.twitter.com/RJ4eWYX9hr

— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 3, 2019

