Trump 'praises' rival Vivek Ramaswamy, says he'd make a 'very good' Vice President

Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy are both from the Republican party.

Donald Trump, who is running to be US President again, has had a unique compliment for his Indian-American rival Vivek Ramaswamy. He said the fellow Republican would make a "very good" Vice President.

During an interview, when asked about 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur, Trump reportedly said, "He (Vivek Ramaswamy) is a very, very, very intelligent person. He's got good energy, and he could be some form of something."

"I tell you, I think he'd be very good," he added when asked if he had considered Vivek Ramaswamy for Vice President.

Donald Trump's remarks come days after Ramaswamy, an Indian-American 2024 US presidential aspirant, hinted that he may run on a joint ticket with former president Donald Trump as his running mate if he does not win the Republican nomination, news agency PTI reported.

The former President's remarks are also interesting as Ramaswamy has made it clear that he isn't interested in any job other than President of the US. Ramaswamy said he believed he could only reunite this country as President, but did not rule out running with 77-year-old Trump as vice president if the former president and frontrunner wins the nomination for a third time.

Asked on Britain’s GB News whether he would be "happy to be (Trump's) VP", Ramaswamy said, "See, this isn't about me. If this were about me, sure. That's a fine position for someone to have at my age. This is about reviving our country and I can only reunite this country if I'm doing it from the White House as the leader and the face of our movement." He added that he had "fresh legs" and was "almost half (Trump's) age", but would ask him to serve as "my most valued adviser" in the White House.

Read more: Stronger US-India relationship could help America declare 'independence' from China: Vivek Ramaswamy