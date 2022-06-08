English
    Trump peddles children’s book starring ‘King Donald’ and 'Hillary Queenton' to US schools

    Donald Trump wrote a glowing review of the book and went on to encourage his followers to put this "amazing book" in every school.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST
    'The Plot Against The King' is written by Donald Trump's associate Kash Patel. (Image credit: Brave Books)


    Donald Trump is lauding a children's book written by a former aide detailing the conflict between characters called "Hillary Queenton" and "handsome King Donald." The former US President wants the book in every school across the US.

    The Plot Against The King is written by Trump's associate Kash Patel on a baseless claim that the Steele dossier sparked an FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Independent reported.

    Trump wrote a glowing review of Patel's book on his social media platform Truth Social and called it a "true story about the Russia Collusion Hoax, written for children."

    "Live the tale thru the eyes of great characters like the handsome King Donald and Kash the Wizard," Trump wrote. "This story showcases how Hillary Queenton and a Shifty Knight tried to destroy our democracy, but truth and the MAGA King prevailed."


    "Support this great patriot, educate our children, and put a copy in every school across our land. Order yours now at theplotagainsttheking.com," the former US President added.

    The 35-page book is meant to be "a fantastical retelling of Hillary's horrible plot against Trump". (Image credit: Brave Books) The 35-page book is meant to be "a fantastical retelling of Hillary's horrible plot against Trump". (Image credit: Brave Books)

    The Plot Against the King also contains other characters including a "shifty knight" which is likely a reference to Democratic lawmaker Adam Schiff whom Donald Trump has dubbed "Shifty Schiff", The Guardian reported.

    The former US President also went on to encourage his followers to put this "amazing book" in every school. “Big tech should not get to suppress the truth,” he said.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 08:55 pm
