Trump India visit | Americans are searching for 'What is India' and 'Where is India'

US President Donald Trump is on his maiden visit to India. The excitement is not just limited to Indians as even American citizens are keeping track of the updates. What may come as a surprise is that Americans searched for ‘what is India’ and ‘where is India’ on Google.

Data from Google Trends show a significant spike for the search keyword ‘where is India’. Indiana and New Jersey topped the search trends. According to Google, the value of the search keyword in Indiana reached its peak value, 100, on February 24. New Jersey followed next with a search interest value of 92.

However, the most surprising search keyword was ‘what is India’. Yet again, New Jersey and Indiana were the top two states to have searched for the said keyword. This time around, however, New Jersey had the highest search interest, whereas Indiana came in second.

New Jersey had a search interest value of 100, which is the highest rating for keyword trends on Google. The state of Indiana had a search interest value of 90 on February 24.