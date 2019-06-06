Trump in the UK: India, China and Russia have do not have very good air and water

Claiming that the United States has one of the “cleanest climates” in the world, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that India, China, and Russia are some of the most polluted.



Does the US President believe in climate change?

Trump says he discussed climate change with Prince Charles, who he believes is 'a very good person' who 'wants to have a world that's good for future generations'. pic.twitter.com/QNlXhiS1mO — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

While giving an interview to ITV’s Good Morning Britain Show, he said on World Environment Day that: “China, India, Russia, and many other nations, do have not very good air, not very good water, and the sense of pollution and cleanliness. If you go to certain cities – I’m not going to name the cities although I can – you can’t even breathe, and now that air is going up.”

Trump was on the last leg of his visit to the United Kingdom when he made these comments. He was there to attend the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day landings, which was also graced by the presence of the British Queen Elizabeth II, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.

The US President said in his interview that he had a 90-minute long tete-a-tete with Prince Charles; that’s when the two discussed climate change at length.

Trump said: “He [Prince Charles] is really into climate change and I think that’s great…. What he really wants and what he really feels warmly about, is the future. He wants to make sure future generations have a climate that is good climate, as opposed to a disaster, and I agree.”

He added, he told the Prince that according to statistics, the US has “among the cleanest climates”. Trump said it’s only getting better there; the water right now is “crystal clean” but needs to become “crystal clean clear”.

When questioned on climate change, the US President said: “I believe there’s a change in weather, and I think it changes both ways. It used to be called global warming, but that didn’t work, so they started calling it climate change. Now it’s actually called extreme weather because with extreme weather you can’t miss.”

Notably, several climate change experts had asked UK Prime Minister Theresa May to confront Trump over his refusal to “tackle global warming issues”.

For long, Trump has questioned the sanctity of climate change and even denied that the phenomenon is actually taking place across the globe. Two years ago, he also withdrew from the Paris climate change accord.