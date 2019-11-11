Trump fan held for slashing 'Baby Trump' balloon, raises $20,000 for Republican party

United States President Donald Trump’s supporter, who slashed open a giant “Baby Trump” balloon put up by protestors at Alabama on November 9, is reportedly raising funds to help the Republicans come back to power.

The 20-foot caricature of the US President was installed by a group of protestors near the Bryant-Denny Stadium. A sizeable crowd had gathered around the balloon too, when one person charged towards it and stabbed it on the sides to deflate it, said a report by The New York Times.

The man who attacked the balloon tried to flee the spot immediately but was intercepted by the police. He was identified as 32-year-old Hoyt Hutchinson and charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

He was asked to sign a bond and released later. However, shortly after, he went live on Facebook too and said he would repeat the act if need be. He claimed: “Some liberals tried to come to my hometown and start some trouble. That ain’t happening. I did get arrested. I got charged. That's all right. I’d do it again given the opportunity.”

In fact, now there exists a GoFundMe page titled “Restitutions for Baby Trump Stabber”, started by Hutchinson. It features a video clip countering the protests against Trump and features a man cheering for “Trump 2020!” while police drag him towards a vehicle.

The description on the fundraiser reads: “Hoyt made sure our beloved president didn't have to see this disrespectful balloon on the streets of town today!!”

The GoFundMe page that aimed to raise $6,000, has already received more than $20,000 in aid, far exceeding the expectations.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson has promised to spend the amount only on his legal expenses and donate whatever remains to the Republican Party.