Trump fan held for slashing 'Baby Trump' balloon, raises $20,000 for Republican party

United States President Donald Trump’s supporter, who slashed open a giant “Baby Trump” balloon put up by protestors at Alabama on November 9, is reportedly raising funds to help the Republicans come back to power.
The 20-foot caricature of the US President was installed by a group of protestors near the Bryant-Denny Stadium. A sizeable crowd had gathered around the balloon too, when one person charged towards it and stabbed it on the sides to deflate it, said a report by The New York Times.
The man who attacked the balloon tried to flee the spot immediately but was intercepted by the police. He was identified as 32-year-old Hoyt Hutchinson and charged with first-degree criminal mischief.
He was asked to sign a bond and released later. However, shortly after, he went live on Facebook too and said he would repeat the act if need be. He claimed: “Some liberals tried to come to my hometown and start some trouble. That ain’t happening. I did get arrested. I got charged. That's all right. I’d do it again given the opportunity.”
In fact, now there exists a GoFundMe page titled “Restitutions for Baby Trump Stabber”, started by Hutchinson. It features a video clip countering the protests against Trump and features a man cheering for “Trump 2020!” while police drag him towards a vehicle.
The description on the fundraiser reads: “Hoyt made sure our beloved president didn't have to see this disrespectful balloon on the streets of town today!!”
The GoFundMe page that aimed to raise $6,000, has already received more than $20,000 in aid, far exceeding the expectations.
Meanwhile, Hutchinson has promised to spend the amount only on his legal expenses and donate whatever remains to the Republican Party.Notably, this is the third time a baby Trump balloon was put up by protestors in the recent weeks, in the run-up to the 2020 US Presidential elections. The inflated caricature looks like a scowling, orange-faced Trump wearing a diaper and was first spotted in the United Kingdom last year.