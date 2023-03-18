Trump family failed to disclose 17 gifts from India, including Rs 2 lakh gold bracelet, Rs 7 lakh vase

Donald Trump and his family failed to disclose 117 gifts given to them by foreign governments during his time in office, according to a report released Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. Of these, 17 gifts were given to the Trump family by India.

The Trumps received 17 unreported gifts from India worth almost $50,000, the report said. These gifts included a model of the Taj Mahal worth $4,600 (Rs 3.8 lakh), a Makrana marble vase worth $8,500 (Rs 7 lakh) and cufflinks worth $1,920.

While the cufflinks were a gift to former US President Donald Trump from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, the Taj Mahal model was gifted to Trump by former India President Ram Nath Kovind.

PM Modi also gifted Donald Trump a black marble table with mother-of-pearl and stone inlay work in 2019 (worth $1,400), and a chunky gold bracelet by Raghavendra Rathore to Ivanka Trump in 2021 (worth $2,450). Former FLOTUS Melania Trump also received a charm bracelet from PM Modi in 2021.

Sanya Jain