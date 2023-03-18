Trump family failed to disclose 17 gifts from India, including Rs 2 lakh gold bracelet, Rs 7 lakh vase

Former US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Donald Trump and his family failed to disclose 117 gifts given to them by foreign governments during his time in office, according to a report released Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. Of these, 17 gifts were given to the Trump family by India.

The Trumps received 17 unreported gifts from India worth almost $50,000, the report said. These gifts included a model of the Taj Mahal worth $4,600 (Rs 3.8 lakh), a Makrana marble vase worth $8,500 (Rs 7 lakh) and cufflinks worth $1,920.

While the cufflinks were a gift to former US President Donald Trump from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, the Taj Mahal model was gifted to Trump by former India President Ram Nath Kovind.

PM Modi also gifted Donald Trump a black marble table with mother-of-pearl and stone inlay work in 2019 (worth $1,400), and a chunky gold bracelet by Raghavendra Rathore to Ivanka Trump in 2021 (worth $2,450). Former FLOTUS Melania Trump also received a charm bracelet from PM Modi in 2021.

The most expensive gift from India that Trump failed to disclose was the Makrana marble vase he received from Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in 2021.

Besides the 17 gifts from India, Donald Trump and his family also failed to disclose gifts from Japan, Saudi Arabia and other countries. The gifts are together worth more than $250,000 and some of them remain missing. The missing gifts include a "larger-than-life-sized" painting gifted to Trump by the president of El Salvador before the 2020 elections and golf clubs from Japan.

"The discovery of these unreported foreign gifts raises significant questions about why former president Trump failed to disclose these gifts to the public, as required by federal law," the House Democrats said in a statement.

(With inputs from AFP)