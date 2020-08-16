Marge Simpson takes on Trump campaign adviser over Kamala Harris comparison

A twitter fight broke out between Jenna Ellis, a top Donald Trump election campaign adviser, and Marge Simpson, the matriarch character from the hit animated comedy show The Simpsons.

In a video released on Twitter, Marge called Ellis out for comparing her with Kamala Harris and said she felt “disrespected”.

It all started when Ellis sought to mock the California senator Kamala Harris after Joe Biden named her the Democratic Party’s vice-presidential nominee.



Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson.

“Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson,” Ellis wrote on Twitter.

In response, Marge is heard saying in the video, “As an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna,” Marge said.

She added: “I was going to say I am pissed off but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”



Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020





Marge is probably going to vote Democrat... by mail.

The video received a lot of attention online, crossing over five million views. But that didn’t end there, Ellis reacted to the video, and wrote that Marge was “probably going to vote Democrat… by mail”.

The video message from Marge riled many Trump supporters, who called it “cringe” and asked The Simpsons to “delete it”.



Just cancel yourself before you completely ruin your legacy.

This show is a cheap husk of what it once was it needs to just be cancelled already, let it go out with at least a smidgen of dignity pic.twitter.com/d6LTbmIwzC — Voltaire Slapadelic (@Slapadelic) August 14, 2020





The simpsons died around 2008,now its just cringe,really bad cringe

On the other hand, Harris’ supporters rooted for Marge and the video message, claiming that the dig against Harris backfired.

Democratic Party strategist Adam Parkhomenko also said the Trump campaign “has been destroyed” by the iconic show’s character.



The trump campaign has been destroyed by Marge Simpson

Marge Simpson has something to say & she is "pissed-off."#DontMessWithMarge https://t.co/jcrh7fBtsS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 14, 2020





When even a cartoon mom has more class than your campaign operatives, you've got some work to do. https://t.co/2u7AfBQAks

You come for Marge Simpson, @JennaEllisEsq, you best not miss.pic.twitter.com/CepdFk9P0y — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 14, 2020

