Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marge Simpson takes on Trump campaign adviser over Kamala Harris comparison

It all started when Jenna Ellis sought to mock the California senator Kamala Harris after Joe Biden named her to become the Democratic Party’s vice-presidential nominee

Moneycontrol News
Marge Simpson (Left) and Kamala Harris
Marge Simpson (Left) and Kamala Harris

A twitter fight broke out between Jenna Ellis, a top Donald Trump election campaign adviser, and Marge Simpson, the matriarch character from the hit animated comedy show The Simpsons.

In a video released on Twitter, Marge called Ellis out for comparing her with Kamala Harris and said she felt “disrespected”.

It all started when Ellis sought to mock the California senator Kamala Harris after Joe Biden named her the Democratic Party’s vice-presidential nominee.

“Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson,” Ellis wrote on Twitter.

In response, Marge is heard saying in the video, “As an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna,” Marge said.

She added: “I was going to say I am pissed off but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

The video received a lot of attention online, crossing over five million views. But that didn’t end there, Ellis reacted to the video, and wrote that Marge was “probably going to vote Democrat… by mail”.

On the other hand, Harris’ supporters rooted for Marge and the video message, claiming that the dig against Harris backfired.

Democratic Party strategist Adam Parkhomenko also said the Trump campaign “has been destroyed” by the iconic show’s character.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 08:43 pm

tags #Kamala Harris #The Simpsons

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.