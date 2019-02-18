Truck with Xiaomi phones worth Rs 1 crore robbed in Andhra Pradesh: Report

A truck carrying Xiaomi phones worth Rs 1 crore was looted by unidentified miscreants near Dagadarthi in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on February 13, reported The Times of India. Four people are said to have robbed the truck after beating the driver, said the report.

The incident took place while the truck driver had parked his vehicle at a lay-by bay for some rest and the four miscreants trashed the driver. They later tied him to a tree and drove the truck away which had Mi phones worth a crore. The Kavali rural police stated that the robbers stopped near Gowravaram village, a few kilometres from the spot of the incident and transferred the phones to another unidentified truck and fled away. The driver was rescued by the locals when they saw him tied to the tree, who then complained to the police about the robbery.

After the initial investigation, the police was able to locate the empty truck at Gowravaram village. According to the police, the robbery was pre-planned as the miscreants knew the route and timing of the truck travelling from Sri City to Kolkata. The police suspects that someone was the company was involved in the robbery as well. The looted phones were priced between Rs 6,000 and 14,000.

This is not the first case of smartphone robbery during transit. Apple has been a victim of smartphone robbery twice, during 2018 wherein iPhones worth $1,00,000 were stolen from a store and further in 2017, iPhones worth $3,70,000 were stolen from a truck in San Francisco, USA.