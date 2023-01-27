 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Truck-sized asteroid misses Earth: 'One of the closest approaches'

AFP
Jan 27, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

At its nearest point, the asteroid was just 2,200 miles (3,600 kilometers) from Earth's surface, according to experts.

Asteroid 2023 BU's trajectory, as illustrated by NASA. (Image credit: NASA)

Bruce Willis: you can stand down.

A truck-sized asteroid that suddenly loomed out of the darkness a few days ago -- with the Earth in its sights -- sailed harmlessly past us on Thursday, space scientists said.

Despite what we've seen in movies like "Armageddon," no global mission to blow it up or knock it off course with nuclear weapons was required.

Instead, Asteroid 2023 BU whizzed past without incident and back out into the blackness of space.