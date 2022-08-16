Trolled for photoshopping national flag in pic, IIT Bombay responds…

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, trolled for photoshopping the national flag into a Facebook picture, has issued a clarification on the matter.

The institute shared the edited photo on Facebook ahead of India’s 76th Independence Day, celebrated on August 15, 2022. It shows the building of IIT Bombay with the tricolour flying high on top as part of the government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Eagle-eyed social media users, however, were quick to point out that the tricolour looked suspiciously like it was photoshopped into the picture. IIT Bombay soon became the subject of criticism as people opined that the educational institute should have unfurled the tricolour for real instead of editing one into the photograph.

“Quite clearly the flag is edited on the picture,” wrote one Facebook user. “Welcome to graphics design course, IIT Bombay,” another quipped.

After facing backlash, IIT Bombay issued a statement: “The picture of the IIT Bombay Main Building with a flag was a depiction to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and not an actual photo. Our goal was to create the spirit of the Mahotsav. We regret the confusion this may have caused.”



IIT Bombay is not the first to face flak for editing a picture for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – the government’s initiative to celebrate 75 years of independence.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was also roasted for sharing a picture which shows him waving the tricolour – except the tricolour in question was obviously photoshopped.