Troll troubles: Creators count on Instagram’s moderator tool, experts say livestreams may increase

Representative image

Troubled with trolls during livestreams, creators on Instagram said the addition of a moderator will help solve a big issue and experts noted that the new feature will lead to more engagement.

Instagram recently announced that creators can enable the addition of a moderator during livestreaming sessions who can report and turn off comments and remove viewers.

According to Pranav Palia, founder of OpraahFx, an influencer marketing platform, the trolling community on Instagram is larger than on any other social media channel.

The troll army

“Leaving negative comments or trolling a creator on a livestream is like putting them on the spot and expecting them to react. Enabling a moderator will help in making your live (streaming) a safe space,” said Dhruv Bisht and Shubham Singh, creators of Instagram channel Funyaasi, which has 102,000 followers and does livestreaming sessions twice a month.

Palia added that receiving awkward direct messages and comments on posts is still controllable.

“One can delete them. But it used to get extremely awkward when a troll army used to attack a creator on livestreams – there’s nothing they could do,” he said.

The moderation tool will be a great add-on to the livestreaming feature as trolls and negative comments take a toll on the minds of creators, said Siddhartha Singh, cofounder of Black Cab.

Anand Nair, cofounder at 4AM Worldwide, said trolls have always been a bane of creators on Instagram and other social media channels.

“A poll recently reported as many as 75 percent of the people experienced trolling on their posts. It gets worse when you are livestreaming and your attention keeps getting distracted because of a troll determined to have fun at your expense,” said Nair.

The comments section of online livestreams has become the new playground for online bullying, said Ritesh Ujjwal, cofounder of Kofluence, adding that there are instances of creators facing severe cases of cyberbullying, stalking, physical threats or even sexual harassment online and that can be dangerous to one’s self esteem and mental health.

Both Nair and Ujjwal said the feature of adding a moderator to livestreaming is a relief for creators. Palia said that while a moderator will make Instagram Live a better place for creators and their fans, YouTube has had a similar feature for some time now.

Moderation a must

“With the addition of this new feature, creators won’t have to report or remove the viewers, which will help them stream uninterrupted and engage more with their genuine audience while keeping negativity at bay,” said Shuchi Sethi, India lead at AnyTag, an influencer marketing platform.

While many call the new feature an essential addition, others pointed out that it took Instagram over five years to add the moderator tool.

Arittra Kar, marketing analyst at Kofluence, said she is relieved that Instagram has finally addressed these concerns and added the moderation feature.

“Given this new update, I believe more Instagram users will be inclined to conduct livestreams in the future,” Kar said.

Instagram Live picking up

Livestreaming is popular with Indian creators and 60-70 percent of Instagram creators go live very regularly, said Palia.

Nair added that Instagram has more than 230 million users in India, the largest audience in the world.

“Livestreaming on Instagram is rapidly increasing in India. In particular, macro-influencers have picked up livestreaming to engage with both old and new followers,” said Sethi.

According to Ajay Kudva, founder of en:lyft, an influencer marketing agency, livestreaming has increased tenfold due to Covid.

Adding to this, Ujjwal said, “Instagram saw a massive growth in Indian livestreaming in the lockdown period, with the number of livestreams on the platform increasing by 60 percent on a weekly basis.”

Earning through livestreams

Livestreaming is also becoming key for creators in terms of their earnings. Lifestyle influencer Simran Balar Jain, who has 785,000 followers on Instagram and conducts two to three livestreams a week on the platform, noted that livestreaming contributes to her earnings and bridges the gap between brands and creators.

Creators of Funyaasi also said that livestreaming plays an important role in their earnings.

However, Sethi noted that as a direct revenue source, Indians are yet to monetise livestreaming because the introduction of badges hasn’t benefited creators much. Instagram badges are a feature that allows viewers to support creators during a live video. Viewers can buy the badges during a live video.

But with the addition of the moderation feature, livestreaming is expected to see an uptick on Instagram, which will lead to many possibilities of revenue generation, especially through live sales, said Raushn Jha, founder of PDP Media, an influencer marketing and management company.