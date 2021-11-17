MARKET NEWS

English
Now, mothers can stay with children in hostels in Tripura

Tripura: During their week-long stay, mothers can give feedback to hostel authorities on cleanliness, food and other facilities that their children are getting.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
Tripura: Under the “Mother on Campus” scheme, at a time, mothers of two students can spend a week in hostels. (Representational)

Most of us who have stayed away from home for our studies would have felt homesick at some point, missing our families. To solve this, a unique scheme has been introduced in Tripura where mothers of students can stay with them in state-run hostels and boarding schools.

Under the “Mother on Campus” scheme, at a time, mothers of two students can spend a week in hostels where their children are staying.

“The hostel in-charge and the superintendents are asked to arrange for their accommodation. In rotation, mothers of all the children will be staying in the hostel campuses, Tripura Education Minister RL Nath told news agency ANI.

“The idea is that the presence of mothers will instil a sense of security among the children and parental involvement in the academic progress will be enhanced at the same time.”

The minister reportedly said Tripura has 2,004 hostels under the tribal welfare, scheduled castes’ welfare and minority welfare departments.

During their week-long stay, mothers can give feedback to hostel authorities on cleanliness, food and other facilities that their children are getting.

(With inputs from ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #education #Mother on campus #Tripura
first published: Nov 17, 2021 01:25 pm

