you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tripura election date for Lok Sabha polls 2019: Two-phase voting on April 11 and April 18

Tripura Election Date: Constituency, phase-wise schedule for Lok Sabha Polls 2019.

Image for representation
Image for representation
The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the full schedule of phase-wise and constituency-wise voting for Tripura in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls that begin on April 11.

In the high-stakes battle, candidates from major political parties including the BJP and the Congress in Tripura will be contesting for 2 seats/constituencies beginning April 11.

The poll panel also announced the Assembly election schedule for four states. Polling for the Assembly elections in four states — Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim — will happen simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11 and will conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will happen on May 23.

Let’s take a look at the constituency-wise voting dates for Lok Sabha polls in Tripura. 
Polls Constituency name State Election date Phase
Lok Sabha Tripura West Tripura April 11 1
Lok Sabha Tripura East Tripura April 18 2
Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2019 full schedule: 7 phases from April 11, 35 states & UTs
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

