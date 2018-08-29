App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tripura CM Biplab Deb says ducks increase oxygen level in water bodies

In line with his statement, Deb announced that the state government will distribute 50,000 white ducklings to people living around the Rudrasagar lake

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who has stoked plenty of controversies in the past with his gaffes, is in news again for saying that ducks raise oxygen level in water bodies when they swim.

While inaugurating a boat race at Rudrasagar, an artificial lake in western Tripura, Deb said, "When ducks swim, they recycle water automatically and fish get more oxygen. Fish also benefit from bird droppings. This will help pisciculture and fish grow faster, and that too in a completely organic way."

In line with his statement, Deb announced that the state government will distribute 50,000 white ducklings to people living around the lake.

He said that not only will the move enhance the aesthetic beauty of the place, but will also increase the level of dissolved oxygen in water and also recycle water.

Mihir Lal Roy of the Tripura Vigyan Mancha told The Indian Express that the chief minister's comments on oxygen levels rising was "loose talk" and didn't have any scientific basis.

The Tripura Vigyan Mancha, which has been operational in the state since 2010, works for the propagation of scientific thought.

However, the chief minister's statement was backed by A Debbarma, who is a scientist with Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education.

He told ANI that duck-fish farming is integrated farming, and that ducks are natural aerators that help in increasing oxygen levels in water bodies. "This has been proved through studies," Debbarma added.

The chief minister was not available for comment as he had flown to New Delhi to attend a meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of all BJP ruled states.

Since Deb took charge as the Chief Minister of Tripura in February this year, he has drawn flak for several of his remarks – from saying that Diana Hayden wasn't appropriate for the Miss India title to saying that internet and satellite communication existed in the days of Mahabharata.

He also drew heavy criticism for saying that civil engineers were best equipped to be in civil services.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 11:04 am

tags #Biplab Deb #BJP #Tripura CM

