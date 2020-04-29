App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tripura becomes Northeast India’s 5th coronavirus-free state

Tripura has the highest per million testing rate in the country as of now, with 4,450 of its 4 million people undergoing tests to ascertain if they have contracted the virus, which the government claims, made it possible for them to rid the sate of the deadly virus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Tripura, on April 29, became the fifth northeast state to become free of the novel coronavirus disease after the last two positive patients who were cured and discharged. No new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the past 14 days.

The other four COVID-19 free states in northeast India are Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur. Among the seven sisters, Assam is the worst-affected state and has reported early 40 COVID-19 positive cases.

Tripura could achieve this feat by observing rigorous contact tracing, isolation, and testing to ensure that the deadly pathogen does not spread to others. It has the highest per million testing rate in the country as of now, with 4,450 of its four million people undergoing tests to ascertain if they have contracted the virus, reported NDTV. The average per million testings in Tripura stands at 1,051 as against India’s average of 470.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state government claimed they could rid the state of the novel coronavirus primarily by testing as many people possible.

Tripura’s Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar Rakesh said the authorities will now shift focus to people coming in from other states that have been worse hit by the virus. He said: “We have stressed on testing and we will continue to do that. Our focus now will be on people who would be coming in from other parts of the country. Those coming from affected areas will be tested.”

India has more than 31,000 coronavirus cases at present and has recorded over 1,000 deaths already. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state and accounts for more than 350 deaths and nearly 9,000 cases. The country has been under a complete lockdown from March end to contain COVID-19 spread.

Download a copy


First Published on Apr 29, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #COVID-19 test #Tripura

