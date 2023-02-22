Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty blasts Emirates after finding hair in meal

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty shared a picture of the hair she found in her Emirates meal

Emirates has grown too big to care about its passengers, said Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty as she lashed out at the airline after finding a hair inside her in-flight meal.

The actor-turned-politician said she found a strand of hair inside the croissant she was served on an Emirates flight. She shared pictures of the contaminant on Twitter on February 21.

In her post, Mimi Chakraborty said her formal complaint to the airline went unheeded. She said that she emailed Emirates about the incident but the airline “did not find it necessary to reply or apologise.” The parliamentarian turned to Twitter as a public grievance redressal forum after getting no response from Emirates, one of UAE's two flag carriers.



Dear @emirates i believe u hav grown 2 big to care less abut ppl traveling wit u.Finding hair in meal is not a cool thing to do i believe.

Maild u nd ur team but u didn’t find it necessary to reply or apologise @EmiratesSupport

That thing came out frm my croissant i was chewing pic.twitter.com/5di1xWQmBP

— Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) February 21, 2023

“That thing came out from my croissant I was chewing,” Chakraborty said, sharing pictures of the long black strand on her plate.

Mimi Chakraborty is an MP from Jadavpur constituency in West Bengal. She is best known for her work in Bengali cinema and television.