    Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty blasts Emirates after finding hair in meal

    Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty slammed Emirates airline after finding a hair inside her in-flight meal.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
    TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty shared a picture of the hair she found in her Emirates meal

    Emirates has grown too big to care about its passengers, said Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty as she lashed out at the airline after finding a hair inside her in-flight meal.

    The actor-turned-politician said she found a strand of hair inside the croissant she was served on an Emirates flight. She shared pictures of the contaminant on Twitter on February 21.


    In her post, Mimi Chakraborty said her formal complaint to the airline went unheeded. She said that she emailed Emirates about the incident but the airline “did not find it necessary to reply or apologise.” The parliamentarian turned to Twitter as a public grievance redressal forum after getting no response from Emirates, one of UAE's two flag carriers.


    “That thing came out from my croissant I was chewing,” Chakraborty said, sharing pictures of the long black strand on her plate.

    Mimi Chakraborty is an MP from Jadavpur constituency in West Bengal. She is best known for her work in Bengali cinema and television.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 22, 2023 02:43 pm