Tribal man who worked as peon clears PhD entrance in 1st attempt

Arun Valvi had been working as a peon on a contractual basis for the Vice-Chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) for the past four years.

The tribal youth born to farm labourers, was not, however, one to accept his fate and decided to take PhD entrance exams.

And now a leap of faith will see the 35-year-old man join the same university to pursue his PhD. He cleared the entrance exam in June with a score of 110 out of 200 and wants to become a professor in the future. He survives on a salary of Rs 13,000 per month at the present and studies in his free time to prepare for the PhD. He also gives tuitions to students after work hours.

Residents of Bhiljamoli village in Tapi district, Valvi graduated from Uchhal College of VNSGU with 65 percent marks. He scored 68 percent marks in his Masters which he completed from the same university. After this, he joined the varsity as a peon.

Arun got married to a constable two years ago and has a one-year-old daughter, says a report by The Indian Express.

Speaking about his plans for the future in the report, Arun said he doesn’t wish to become a farm labourer like his parents. He added that he has been inclined towards academics since childhood and had done odd jobs even as a child to fund his education.

To pursue his Masters, Arun had to work as a mason that earned him a meagre Rs 250 per day.

Dr Shivendra Gupta, the varsity’s VC, said: “When I got to know that a peon working in my office cleared PhD entrance, I called him and congratulated him.”

Gupta has offered to help Arun with books and other financial aid he may need to chase his dream.