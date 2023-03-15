 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trial turning school kids 'zombie-like' draws outcry in Indonesia

Mar 15, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

The pilot project in the capital of Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province has twelfth-graders at 10 high schools starting classes at 5:30 am.

High school students gathering for the roll call on campus early in the morning in Indonesia's Kupang.

Every morning in a city in Indonesia's far east, sleepy teenagers can be seen trudging zombie-like through the streets on their reluctant way to school.

It is not a scene from some cheesy sci-fi offering but a controversial experiment to get the day off to a much earlier start for the sleep-deprived teens.

The pilot project in Kupang, the capital of East Nusa Tenggara province, has twelfth-graders at 10 high schools starting classes at 5:30 am.

Authorities say the scheme, announced last month by governor Viktor Laiskodat, is intended to strengthen children's discipline.