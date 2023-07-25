Trevor Noah to perform in India for first time: Date, venue and where to buy tickets

Trevor Novah has spoken many times about the influence of Indian culture, when growing up, in his gigs.

Comedian Trevor Noah will perform in India for the first time, later this year. The 39-year-old South African performer, who hosted "The Daily Show" until September 2022, will perform seven shows in the country which would be spread across three cities.

His first stop in India will be New Delhi where he will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 22-24. The second show will take place at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 and the third city where Novah will perform in will be Mumbai, where his show will take place at the NSCI Dome on September 30 and October 1.

"After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!" Novah said in a statement.

Novah's visit to India will be as part of the "Off The Record" tour. He has spoken many times about the influence of Indian culture, when he growing up, in his gigs. As the host of "The Daily Show", Novah made references to many socially relevant issues concerning India.

Novah left the show after seven years as he wanted to do more stand-up comedy. The general on-sale of tickets for the show will go live on BookMyShow from August 3 at 6 pm. Noah will perform in Dubai after India.

He has, so far, performed 12 special comedy shows that includes "Trevor Noah: Lost in Translation", "I Wish You Would" and "Afraid of the Dark".

