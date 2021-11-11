MARKET NEWS

Trend alert: Why is desi Twitter sharing "the urge to..."

Several brands too joined the trend for their share of topical marketing. Food-delivery brand Swiggy came up with a food-themed version of “The Urge”.

Shylaja Varma
November 11, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST

"The Urge": Twitter users are sharing common observations they find interesting.


Hundreds of posts have surfaced on social media in the last couple of days where people are sharing their versions of ‘The Urge’, mundane instances which most of us can relate to.

Twitter users are coming up with common, day-to-day observations they find interesting, such as the “the urge to sleep five minutes more after snoozing the alarm for the seventh time”. Or, some of us are guilty of not resisting the urge to ask for a free, last pani puri from the local chaat seller.

“The remote worker's urge to go on a workation” is something we or our colleagues may have faced during the pandemic.

Several brands too joined the trend for their share of topical marketing.

Food-delivery brand Swiggy came up with (obviously) a food-themed “The Urge”.

“The desi urge to ditch the spoon whenever you see Biryani,” Swiggy tweeted.

Responding to Swiggy, snackmaker Bingo spoke about the “desi urge to lick masala off your fingers” after eating its masala chips.

 

Hundreds of users are tweeting with the hashtag #TheUrge.

Dating app Tinder spoke about “the urge to tag them under every meme and say 'us'”.

YouTube India, meanwhile, dropped a photo of Tamil actor Ajith for its “the urge” post.

 

Streaming platform Voot shared the supremely desi habit of people saying in Hindi, “Kya karoon main, mar jaau? (What should I do? Die?)” at everything.


Travel booking website Goibibo tweeted another common urge: “The desi urge to click a beach selfie and caption it 'Vitamin Sea'”.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.