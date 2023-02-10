 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Without India, tourism growth will be short-lived for any market: South African Tourism board

Maryam Farooqui
Feb 10, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

South African Tourism sees India becoming the sixth-biggest source market with footfalls rising to 70,000 in 2023-24. Indians are the second-largest group of tourists in Singapore and are set to become the second or third-largest in Australia by 2030.

Tourism boards of several countries including South Africa, Australia and Thailand are betting big on India as wanderlust and business needs take more Indians to foreign shores.

India is a priority market for South African Tourism (SAT) board, which sees strong growth in both footfalls and spends by Indian tourists.

After recording 55,000 footfalls from India between March and November last year, the board expects arrivals from India to reach 70,000 in 2023-24.

"India has climbed two ranks from 8th to becoming the 6th biggest source market and not too long before we see it among the top three markets," said Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head, Middle East, Indian and South East Asia, SAT.