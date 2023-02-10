Without India, tourism growth will be short-lived for any market: South African Tourism board

Image of a passport

Tourism boards of several countries including South Africa, Australia and Thailand are betting big on India as wanderlust and business needs take more Indians to foreign shores.

India is a priority market for South African Tourism (SAT) board, which sees strong growth in both footfalls and spends by Indian tourists.

After recording 55,000 footfalls from India between March and November last year, the board expects arrivals from India to reach 70,000 in 2023-24.

"India has climbed two ranks from 8th to becoming the 6th biggest source market and not too long before we see it among the top three markets," said Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head, Middle East, Indian and South East Asia, SAT.

This is the market to invest in, she added. "Any countries seeking growth in tourism are not growing in and with India their lifespan will be short-lived. India is the market to reckon with, it has the budget to travel and Indians have the will to travel. Even our forward bookings for June are strong, which signals the demand among Indian travellers. It is a core market," said Nkani.

Nkani said that they have seen a 35 percent increase in MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) travel. "We are also engaging with anyone to increase direct flights from India to South Africa. Our high commissioner said we would love to engage with Air India for a direct flight facility."

She added that spends by Indian travellers in South Africa grew 40 percent last year versus 2021. "Spends have increased because of high networth individuals (HNIs). Also, we have seen a huge shift in the millennial, HNI population coming to South Africa along with honeymooners and also seen an uptick in weddings. In addition, adventure travel has spiked after people had to stay at home for two years due to the Covid impact. Hiking activities in South Africa by Indian tourists are on the rise along with biking and other adventure activities."

Sought-after tourists

India was the top market in terms of business travel for Singapore in 2019. "India was the top business travel market and we want to maintain that position and we will be able to do so, Raymond Lim, Area Director, Singapore Tourism Board had told Moneycontrol in an earlier interview.

He said that business travellers from India spend three times more than leisure travellers in Singapore.

Between January and June last year Singapore registered 219,000 Indian travellers and became the second-largest source market. He expects Singapore to reach the pre-pandemic level in terms of arrivals and spends from the Indian market in the next two to three years. "Pre-Covid, India as a source market was at number 3 after China and Indonesia. And India reached number two last year," he had said.

For Thailand too, India is a priority market as it saw over 9 lakh travellers coming from India last year, making it the second biggest source market for Thailand.

Australia is also betting on Indian travellers to boost visitor arrivals, targeting a million Indian visitors a year by 2030. It expects the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement with India, signed in April last year, to attract more Indian visitors. The pact that allows 1,000 young Indians to visit Australia every year to work and earn will increase the number of students studying there significantly from 115,000 students in the pre-Covid era, according to Nishant Kashikar, country manager, India and Gulf, Tourism Australia.

Kashikar, who is expecting India to become the second or third market for Australia by 2030, said that the appetite for travel among Indians remains all-time high which will continue in 2023.

Growing outbound market

It is estimated that the Indian outbound tourism market will surpass $42 billion by 2024, said a report by consultant firm Nangia Andersen LLP in association with FICCI released last year.

The Indian outbound travel market is among the fastest-growing markets globally, the report said.

"With a growing economy, young population, and growing middle class, India is positioned to become one of the most lucrative outbound tourism markets in the world. Europe sees 20 percent of the travellers from India's outbound traffic, Australia and New Zealand record 10 percent travel from India while the rest of the traffic is towards Southeast Asia," it added.