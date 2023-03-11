 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Cheer of the banshees in Ireland’s west coast, where the Oscar-nominated film was shot

Anita Rao Kashi
Mar 11, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

People come to the Irish west coast for scenes from 'The Banshees of Inisherin' but stay for its breathtaking beauty.

Aran Islands, Oileáin Árann, Inishmore. (Photo: Paola Franco via Unsplash)

Standing on the west coast of Ireland, with the North Atlantic Ocean spread out to eternity in front, and craggy, grassy landscape behind, it feels a bit overwhelming. For much of the year, but especially during winter, cold winds whip up waves and lash them to the shore. There’s a kind of fierce beauty to it all that is untamed and quite spectacular. With the wild success of The Banshees of Inisherin (three Goldens Globes and four BAFTAs), a tragicomedy set on the Irish west coast, the region is back in focus. The movie is being hailed as an advertisement for Ireland even as all eyes are now on the Academy Awards scheduled for March 12; the movie has received nine nominations, including the prestigious categories of Best Picture and Best Director.

A still from the Oscar-nominated film 'Banshees of Inisherin', shot in Inishmore, off the west coast of Ireland.

From the beach near Galway, the Arans, a set of three islands, are just a blip on vast thalassic expanse. The biggest and farthest of the three — Inishmore (Inis Mor in Irish) — is the location of the fictional Inisherin. Up close, it’s a different matter altogether. Sheer weathered mossy vertical cliffs line the coast against which the ocean froths, exuding a raw magnificence. Literally meaning big island in Irish, Inishmore packs breathtaking beauty with rolling hills, highlands and wilderness. But it is known more for the profusion of Celtic, pre-Christian and Chrisian era monuments; the most mystical and striking is the Dun Aonghasa, a set of pre-historic hill forts overlooking the sea on the Southern coast. But just driving along the island’s roads is rewarding in itself. Winding roads interspersed with pretty houses and cottages, panoramic views, meadows and farms, historic sites interspersed with churches, scattered villages and hamlets...it is idyllic.

Inishmore Island, off Ireland's west coast. (Photo via Unsplash)