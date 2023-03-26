 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mauritius: Sampling the island nation’s cuisine without borders

Khursheed Dinshaw
Mar 26, 2023 / 03:55 PM IST

Why it's a good idea to go restaurant hopping in Mauritius for palm heart salad, what are napos and where to get the best satini - what you need to know to eat your way around the island country.

A Mauritian breakfast of gateaux piment or chilli bites made with yellow split peas, beignets made from okra and aubergine, tomato chilli coriander chutney and di pain maison which is a local bread - served on a banana leaf. (Photo by Khursheed Dinshaw)

As I board the car from my hotel in Balaclava, Mauritius, my driver tells me that it is going to be a memorable evening. The only vehicle on the road, we make our presence felt with blaring sega music and lights that make our automobile look like a sparkling jewellery box. Even the handbrake has lights on it. The driver is not being flashy, he is simply living the way Mauritians do - full of life, vibrancy and energy.

The drive is a prelude to a more entertaining dinner interaction with my host at Pointe aux Piments village, the Bhuyun family. Ved Bhuyun who has Indian ancestry, welcomes me with a garland of flowers, a glass of punch and more sega music. A Hanuman temple guards his home. After donning an apron, we start making our dinner. I knead and roll parathas. Peppered with anecdotes, I don’t realize how many parathas have been prepared.

The curry made of chayote is almost ready while the dhal or dal is being cooked by Bhuyun’s wife. Ved insists on preparing the fish biryani. His son and nephew lay the table. My meal includes a crunchy cucumber salad, a zesty lemon salad, parathas, chayote curry and dal with accompaniments. There is also fish and chicken curry served alongside the fish biryani. I had entered the Bhuyun household as a guest but the camaraderie makes me feel like I am part of their family.

Before leaving, the family gifts me a white t-shirt signed by each of them. The wife scrawls ‘No problem in Mauritius’ above their signatures. This impromptu gesture warms my heart. It is the first of many such encounters in the country.