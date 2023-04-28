 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What makes India one of the hottest markets for global hotel chains?

Maryam Farooqui
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

Last year, more than 150 new hotels opened across India, resulting in a total of 11,000 plus new rooms becoming available for travelers.

Image of Raffles Udaipur hotel and resort. Image: Raffles

Marriott, the world’s largest hotel chain, plans to add 100 properties in India by 2025. Hilton, the third biggest, wants to double the number of hotels in three years. And more international hotel groups are expanding beyond the country’s metros.

French hospitality group Accor is focusing on developing economy- and mid-scale brands primarily in Tier-II and III cities through franchises in a country it deems a key growth market.

For premium brands, the company is focusing on Tier-I and II cities under management contract, with the possibility of considering franchises.

"We have launched Novotel Mumbai and Ibis Thane in FY23 Q1 and have Novotel Jaipur and Ibis-styled properties in the pipeline for Q4,” said Puneet Dhawan, Senior Vice President of Operations, India and South Asia.