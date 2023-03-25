 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Weekend getaway destination: Why Kanatal must be on top of your must-visit places

Rahul Jagtiani
Mar 25, 2023

Lush greenery, fresh air, and breathtaking views of the Himalayas are the hallmarks of this charming town in Uttarakhand.

Kanatal is about 80 km or a 2-hour drive from Dehradun. (Image: Unsplash)

The pandemic-induced lockdown forced us to take a step back, question our purpose in life, and focus on the simpler pleasures  – healthy home-cooked meals, long forgotten hobbies and interests, and time spent nurturing ties with family and close friends.

Yet, 2023 has marked the return of the hustle and grind culture. Pollution levels in our cities are now alarmingly high, as the sound of the chirping birds is routinely drowned out by the flurry of construction activity and incessant honking all around.

Humans getting back to their hurried lives was inevitable, but as celebrated Welsh poet William Henry Davies once wrote, “A poor life this if, full of care, we have no time to stand and stare.”

This is precisely what Kanatal offers— a quaint slice of heaven in Uttarakhand, perched at an elevation of 8500 feet above sea level— bringing travellers that much-needed respite from the heat and pollution of the cities. A refreshing retreat where time stands still, filling our days with moments of quiet and solitude. Throw in luxury accommodation with top-class amenities, farm-to-table meals, outdoor activities in the idyllic surroundings of Kaudia forest, preferably in the company of good friends, and we have a recipe for a blissful long weekend getaway for the always-on-the-move urban professional!