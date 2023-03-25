Weekend getaway destination: Why Kanatal must be on top of your must-visit places

The pandemic-induced lockdown forced us to take a step back, question our purpose in life, and focus on the simpler pleasures – healthy home-cooked meals, long forgotten hobbies and interests, and time spent nurturing ties with family and close friends.

Yet, 2023 has marked the return of the hustle and grind culture. Pollution levels in our cities are now alarmingly high, as the sound of the chirping birds is routinely drowned out by the flurry of construction activity and incessant honking all around.

Humans getting back to their hurried lives was inevitable, but as celebrated Welsh poet William Henry Davies once wrote, “A poor life this if, full of care, we have no time to stand and stare.”

This is precisely what Kanatal offers— a quaint slice of heaven in Uttarakhand, perched at an elevation of 8500 feet above sea level— bringing travellers that much-needed respite from the heat and pollution of the cities. A refreshing retreat where time stands still, filling our days with moments of quiet and solitude. Throw in luxury accommodation with top-class amenities, farm-to-table meals, outdoor activities in the idyllic surroundings of Kaudia forest, preferably in the company of good friends, and we have a recipe for a blissful long weekend getaway for the always-on-the-move urban professional!

Also read: Top 12 destinations in India and the world for a relaxing holiday Getting there: Related stories In a corner of Kenya, on the equator, where the rich and famous escaped to in the 1960s

My Family and Other Globalizers | Converting to the camel in Rajasthan

US eases visa backlog, opens select American missions abroad for Indians Kanatal is about 80 km or a 2-hour drive from Dehradun. Multiple airlines have regular flights to the city’s Jolly Grant Airport. Bus and taxi services are available at the airport, and travellers from North Indian cities such as Delhi and Chandigarh can choose to drive down to Kanatal as well. Activities: Trekking and Nature Walks: Kanatal is a paradise for nature lovers, with the surrounding deodar and oak tree abundant Kaudia forest being the perfect trekking trail for both beginner-level as well as experienced trekkers. Be it a casual stroll or a more intense hike, the rolling hills and the spectacular views of the valleys below serve as a stunning backdrop. For trekkers looking to catch a few breaths and rest their tired limbs after a gruelling couple of hours spent outdoors, this is a sought-after picnic spot. Other popular trails include the Surkanda Devi temple trek as well as Thangdhar trek. Adventure sports: The rocky, mountainous terrain surrounding Kanatal ensures that the small town attracts adventure enthusiasts in droves. Rock climbing is a test of one’s endurance, bringing out a playful yet competitive spirit, and making for an apt team bonding exercise. Rappelling, which involves descending from a slope with the help of a rope is another adrenaline pumping activity, while valley crossing and ziplining are equally enticing thrills. Jungle Safari: As a more leisurely option, an early morning jungle safari provides an exciting encounter with Kaudia’s famed wildlife. Led by an experienced guide in a jeep through the thick forests and navigating the windy path, one can spot rare bird species such as the red junglefowl, as well as animals like musk deer, wild boar and nilgai. An avid photographer’s dream come true! Sightseeing: Surkanda Devi Temple: Located close to Kanatal and a mere 3 km walk from the village of Kaddukhal, this temple attracts pilgrims from all over the country especially during the larger festivals of Dussehra and Navratri. According to folklore, the temple is erected on the same spot where Goddess Sati’s head fell off as her husband, Lord Shiva was carrying her mortal remains back to Kailash. Hence the name Sirkhanda was derived, and over a passage of time came to be known as Surkanda. Tehri Dam: A short drive from Kanatal, Tehri Dam is another promising spot for travellers. At 260 metres, it is the tallest dam in India and one of the tallest in the world. The dam harnesses more than 1000 megawatts of hydroelectricity supplied to the neighbouring region. Apart from the scenic views all round, revellers can indulge in their favourite watersport activities such as jet skiing and banana boat rides. Kainthogi Village: A stroll to Kainthogi village offers a glimpse into the essence of Himalayan living. A cultural experience par excellence, visitors have the unique opportunity to peep into a ‘garhwal’ village home, and interact with the locals. Accommodation: Kaudia Estate, perfectly located at the edge of the forest with easy access to the trails offers a luxury immersive experience amidst the surrounding wilderness and the magnificent scenery of the Himalayas. The property is home to three well-appointed, elegantly designed villas with all the amenities one expects in a top-class property. The Wi-Fi is surprisingly fast too, given the estate’s remote location, although a brief digital detox is highly recommended given the general vibe of the region. Kaudia Estate offers a luxury immersive experience amidst the surrounding wilderness and the magnificent scenery of the Himalayas (Image: Unsplash) Each villa consists of three bedrooms, a common lounge with a television, a fully-equipped kitchen and dining area, as well as an attic that is home to a library and numerous recreational games. Sipping on a steaming cup of coffee on the outdoor deck while soaking in the incredible views, or celebrating a memorable occasion with loved ones by the bonfire in the lawn with one’s favourite tunes playing in the background, bring out emotions that are hard to fully describe in words but will be undoubtedly cherished forever.

Rahul Jagtiani is an entrepreneur, travel show host and a columnist. Views expressed are personal.