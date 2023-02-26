 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wayanad: Kerala's colonial era hill station serves tea and wildlife with history on the side

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Feb 26, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

Kerala's Wayanad breaks the pattern of colonial-era hill station found in other parts of the country. Here's what all to see there, how to reach and where to stay.

Wayanad. (Photo: Anil Xavier via Unsplash)

There are colonial-era hill stations in India that almost follow a template — lake, park, viewpoints, a shopping street...you get the drift. Wayanad breaks that pattern. It’s spread out, it’s a district after all. The district takes its name from vayal nadu (Malayalam for the land of paddy fields) and is an integral part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. The nearest airports are, at least, three hours away. It’s why the best way to get to Wayanad is to drive, especially if your starting point is Bengaluru. Trekkers' paradise, wildlife hot spot, monsoon haven, tea hub, Wayanad can be almost anything you want it to be but don’t forget to bring your most comfortable pair of sneakers.

Take a hike

Banasura Sagar Dam, Wayanad, Kerala. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Banasura Sagar Dam is one of Wayanad’s most visited spots, a magnet for day picnickers and serious trekkers alike. India’s largest earth dam takes its name from the son of Mahabali who is associated with Onam (the state’s harvest festival) legends in Kerala.