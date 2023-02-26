Wayanad: Kerala's colonial era hill station serves tea and wildlife with history on the side

There are colonial-era hill stations in India that almost follow a template — lake, park, viewpoints, a shopping street...you get the drift. Wayanad breaks that pattern. It’s spread out, it’s a district after all. The district takes its name from vayal nadu (Malayalam for the land of paddy fields) and is an integral part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. The nearest airports are, at least, three hours away. It’s why the best way to get to Wayanad is to drive, especially if your starting point is Bengaluru. Trekkers' paradise, wildlife hot spot, monsoon haven, tea hub, Wayanad can be almost anything you want it to be but don’t forget to bring your most comfortable pair of sneakers.

Take a hike

Banasura Sagar Dam, Wayanad, Kerala. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Banasura Sagar Dam is one of Wayanad’s most visited spots, a magnet for day picnickers and serious trekkers alike. India’s largest earth dam takes its name from the son of Mahabali who is associated with Onam (the state’s harvest festival) legends in Kerala.

The reservoir created by the dam is scattered with tiny islands that add to its photogenic appeal. If you have above-moderate fitness levels, the three-hour long uphill Banasura Hill trek will reward you with bird's-eye views from one of Wayanad’s tallest peaks.

Adrenaline high

Whether you’re looking at a quiet morning or an adrenaline high, Kerala’s third largest freshwater lake, Karlad Lake, beckons. The water lilies add to the lake’s calming appeal, you can also explore the lake on a kayak.

But it’s the zipline ride — probably Wayanad’s best zipline, that’s our favourite experience here. It’s not just the thrills, you also get the best views of the lake from up above.

Walk on the wild side

Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary, Wayanad. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary, completes the trio of protected areas in three states that also includes Nagarhole and Bandipur in Karnataka and Mudumalai in Tamil Nadu. Muthanga is an integral part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and has been declared a Project Elephant Site. The early morning jeep safaris are the best time to spot herds of elephants, exotic birds and the occasional tiger if it’s your lucky day.

Invigorating brew

Harrison’s Malayalam tea estates, Wayanad, Kerala. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

It’s one of India’s most engaging tea museums and is set in a Harrison’s Malayalam tea factory that dates back to 1911. Spread over three floors, this museum chronicles the history of tea production in India and Wayanad. The museum also houses an interesting mix of office and tea production equipment but the "high" point is their tea room located on the top floor where you can wrap up your visit with a cuppa.

Gushing waters

Kallar Meenmutty Waterfalls, Wayanad, Kerala. (Photo: Ananthu LB via Unsplash)

There’s no easy way to get to Meenmutty Waterfalls. You need to navigate an arduous 2 km trek to get here; it also prevents overcrowding even during busy times. Nestled in a verdant rainforest, this three-tiered waterfall rises to 300 metres (with viewing decks at all three levels) and is perfect to unleash the slow-mo mode on your mobile shooter.

Past continuous

Edakkal Caves, Wayanad, Kerala. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A trip to Edakkal Caves takes you to another time and space. It’s not easy to access these caves that are located about 30 minutes away from Sulthan Battery. Edakkal caves are actually a cleft or rock shelter and are at Ambukutty Mala, near an ancient trade route that connected the mountains of the erstwhile Mysore state with the Malabar coast. Historians believe that the pictorial writings inside these caves can be traced back the Neolithic age.

Slice of rural life

En Ooru, tribal heritage village, Wayanad. (Photo: Ajmal Shams via Unsplash)

I first visited En Ooru — a tribal heritage village in Wayanad set up by Kerala’s tourism authorities — during the monsoons. It’s probably the best time to visit this unique hamlet spread over 25 acres that showcases the rich heritage of the region’s tribal communities. From recreated homes of Wayanad’s tribal community, to stalls selling local handicrafts, En Ooru (that translates to My space or village) offers a closer peek into local culture and traditions.

Three in one: Temple, administrative hub, ammunition base

Ancient Jain temple, Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad (Photo Joseph Lazer via Wikimedia Commons)

One of Wayanad’s largest towns – Sulthan’s Bathery, takes its name from this historical site. The Bathery Jain temple dates back to the 13th century. Tipu Sultan invaded this area in the 18th century and set up his battery (armoury) at this site. This is now an ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) site and one of the finest examples of Vijayanagara architecture in the area.

Stay

Taj Wayanad resort. (Photo courtesy Taj Wayanad Resort and Spa)

Taj Wayanad Resort and Spa: Spread across 10 acres, this luxurious resort offers sweeping 270-degree views of the Banasura Lake and its forested hills. Southern Spice, the resort’s fine-dining restaurant, rounds up the best of southern Indian cuisine.

GReaT Trails Wayanad: One of Wayanad’s newest luxury resorts, this sanctuary is located among coffee estates and rolling hills. Augusta Heights, the resort’s all-day diner offers panoramic views and fabulous sunsets.

Vythiri Resort: One of the region’s first luxury resorts, is located in the midst of a lush tropical rainforest and offers numerous trails within its large footprint.

Getting there

Wayanad is a five-hour drive from Bengaluru. You can fly into the Kozhikode airport or Kannur airports which are both about three hours away by road.