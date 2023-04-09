 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Visa on arrival for Indians: Beyond pyramids, 7 things to see in Egypt, which gives a 30-day visa now

Anita Rao Kashi
Apr 09, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

The land of pharaohs, pyramids, deserts and ancient temples is stunning and overwhelming at the same time. It’s also easy now for Indians to visit.

A must-visit are the pyramids and sphinxes in the capital city of Cairo but there's so much more to Egypt. (Photo: Anita Rao Kashi)

It’s a rare traveller who is not at some point besotted with the idea of visiting the pyramids of Egypt. The sheer sight of them is enough to take the breath away. Nearby, the enigmatic and inscrutable sphinx only adds to the sense of wonder and fascination. But Egypt is blessed with historical and cultural riches that are simply stunning; it conjures up images of hieroglyphs and Cleopatra, of majestic Egyptian Gods and graceful feluccas on the Nile, and so much more.

Now with Indians having the added advantage of getting a single-entry visa on arrival, valid for 30 days, an Egyptian odyssey is that much more easy.

Here are the places to see and things to do beyond the pyramids, from sphinxes to river cruise and ancient temples, library, catacombs, forts and lighthouse:

Cairo and Giza: Beyond pyramids, sphinx calls