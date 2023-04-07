 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Try this city in Kerala for the best local food, you'll forget Kochi or Kozhikode

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Apr 07, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

From a restaurant in a painstakingly restored 18th century villa to an Asian fine-diner to street food and stunning sunsets, we take you on a culinary trail in India’s southern-most capital

Thiruvananthapuram, at the southern end of Kerala, usually gets left out of the Kochi Vs Kozhikode food debates (Image: Unsplash)

The food scene in Thiruvananthapuram (aka Trivandrum), Kerala’s capital city, is grossly underrated. Kozhikode is a foodie’s paradise with a thriving local food scene and iconic outlets that serve Malabari cuisine. Kochi is probably the most evolved F&B destination in the state with a heady blend of local and international dining options. Thiruvananthapuram, at the southern end of Kerala, usually gets left out of the Kozhikode vs Kochi food debates.

We think it’s time it should be in the mix. From a restaurant in a painstakingly restored 18th century villa to an Asian fine-diner to street food and stunning sunsets, we take you on a culinary trail in India’s southern-most capital.

Action Station at the Hyatt Regency Trivandrum

The Oriental Kitchen at the Hyatt Regency is one of the city’s trendiest restaurants with top-class dim-sums and Asian large plates (Image: Ashwin Rajagopalan)