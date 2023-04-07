Try this city in Kerala for the best local food, you'll forget Kochi or Kozhikode

The food scene in Thiruvananthapuram (aka Trivandrum), Kerala’s capital city, is grossly underrated. Kozhikode is a foodie’s paradise with a thriving local food scene and iconic outlets that serve Malabari cuisine. Kochi is probably the most evolved F&B destination in the state with a heady blend of local and international dining options. Thiruvananthapuram, at the southern end of Kerala, usually gets left out of the Kozhikode vs Kochi food debates.

We think it’s time it should be in the mix. From a restaurant in a painstakingly restored 18th century villa to an Asian fine-diner to street food and stunning sunsets, we take you on a culinary trail in India’s southern-most capital.

Action Station at the Hyatt Regency Trivandrum

The Oriental Kitchen at the Hyatt Regency is one of the city’s trendiest restaurants with top-class dim-sums and Asian large plates (Image: Ashwin Rajagopalan)

The city’s first teppanyaki grill in a fine dining restaurant is where the action is. Watch chefs-turned-showmen like Chef Rajaram do the juggling act as they keep turning out delicious Asian grills non-stop. Oriental Kitchen at the Hyatt Regency is one of the city’s trendiest restaurants with top-class dim-sums and Asian large plates. Aside from the Asian grills, the restaurant’s other bestsellers include fiery Asian curries and Chinese comfort food.

Dinner date at Villa Maya

The Villa Maya was once an 18th Century Dutch-style villa that enjoyed the attention of the royal house of Travancore (Image: Villa Maya/Instagram)

To call Villa Maya one of India’s most romantic dinner destinations is not an exaggeration. This was once an 18th Century Dutch-style villa that enjoyed the attention of the royal house of Travancore. It was painstakingly restored more than a decade ago to become one of the city’s finest dining experiences. It’s the al fresco area that is our pick once the sun goes down. The menu showcases the finest Kerala cuisine and includes a smattering of Indian and international plates. Do try their tender coconut soup with one of their platters and wrap it all up with their signature chocolate dessert.

Grab and go

Try the spicy butter milk (spiked with green chillies) at Mohan’s More Kadaa (Image: Ashwin Rajagopalan)

You must try Thiruvananthapuram's official dessert in the Pazhavangadi area at outlets like Maha Boli (Image: Ashwin Rajagopalan)

Two best friends should probably never get married. I was sceptical about poli or boli (Puran poli in Maharashtra) and Paal Ada (Kerala’s famous milk payasam or kheer) would work together – both great desserts and yet not quite my idea of a pairing. But after a boli and paal ada on the go, Trivandrum-style, I was gobsmacked. You have to try the city’s official dessert in the Pazhavangadi area (not far from the Padmanabhasamy temple) at outlets like Maha Boli. My other street beverage discovery was the spicy butter milk (spiked with green chillies) at Mohan’s More Kadaa.

Kethel’s chicken and other meat legends

Kethel’s chicken was introduced in Hotel Rahmaniya, a local legend since 1949 in Thiruvananthapuram's busy Chala bazaar area (Image: travel_techies/Instagram)

A. Maheen can take credit for what has become one of Trivandrum’s most popular dishes. Kethel’s chicken was introduced in Hotel Rahmaniya, a local legend since 1949 (set up by Maheen’s father) in the city’s busy Chala bazaar area. Kethel’s chicken is marinated in chilli and their secret masala before getting the KFC-style deep fry treatment with pepper and a garnish of chilli seeds. Many locals also start their morning at Good Morning Hotel that serves a fiery meat roast with parotta. I’d recommend washing it all down with their invigorating Sulaimani (a black tea from the Malabar region). If biryani is your thing, you can stop at Paragon, the Trivandrum outpost of the popular biryani brand from Kozhikode.

Rocket dosas in the Rocket city

You can have Thiruvananthapuram's most famous dosa, the crispy rocket dosa, at Arya Nivas in Thampanoor (Image: Ashwin Rajagopalan)

The city is home to one of India’s first rocket launching stations (Thumba, established in 1963). It’s currently used by ISRO as a launchpad for sounding rockets. It’s probably how the city’s most famous dosa, the crispy rocket dosa, at Arya Nivas (in Thampanoor) earned its name. This is one of the best breakfast options in a restaurant that offers delicious South Indian vegetarian fare through the day.

Hipster mode in Kovalam

The Beatles Café and Grill House hipster magnet because of its seafood platter (Image: monty_majeed/Instagram)

My earliest memories of Trivandrum was watching sunsets at Kovalam; I’ve spent quite a few school summer vacations here. The German Bakery is one of Kovalam’s most popular spots to watch the sun go down. This space offers an interesting blend of German cuisine, fresh catch of the day and desserts. Another hipster magnet is Beatles Café and Grill House. Aside from sweeping views of the Arabian sea and the quintessential beach shack vibe, many regulars also come back for their seafood platters.