Travel service provider EaseMyTrip offers special summer sale amid surge in travel demand

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST

EaseMyTrip reported 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 42 crore for the three months ended December 2022.

Travel service provider EaseMyTrip announced its Easy Summer Sale on April 24. As a part of the sale travellers are being offered discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cabs, cruises, and holiday packages booked during the stipulated period of the sales beginning from April 24th to April 30th, 2023.

Airfares have climbed 25-30 percent for flights booked for the April to June quarter, a report by the Financial Express said, citing industry experts. This surge in airfares shows a significant surge in the demand for travel.

Indiver Rastogi, President & Group Head, Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel told the Financial Expresss in an interview about this rise in demand for travel and said, “We are witnessing brisk demand of over 3 times for the summer season compared to last year.”

EaseMyTrip is offering 14 percent off on domestic flights, up to 25 percent off on international flights, up to 60 percent off on hotels, up to Rs 1,000 off on bus bookings and up to Rs 2,000 off on cab bookings.