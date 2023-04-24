English
    Travel service provider EaseMyTrip offers special summer sale amid surge in travel demand

    Moneycontrol News
    April 24, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
    Travel service provider EaseMyTrip announced its Easy Summer Sale on April 24. As a part of the sale travellers are being offered discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cabs, cruises, and holiday packages booked during the stipulated period of the sales beginning from April 24th to April 30th, 2023.

    Airfares have climbed 25-30 percent for flights booked for the April to June quarter, a report by the Financial Express said, citing industry experts. This surge in airfares shows a significant surge in the demand for travel.

    Indiver Rastogi, President & Group Head, Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel told the Financial Expresss in an interview about this rise in demand for travel and said, “We are witnessing brisk demand of over 3 times for the summer season compared to last year.”

    EaseMyTrip is offering 14 percent off on domestic flights, up to 25 percent off on international flights, up to 60 percent off on hotels, up to Rs 1,000 off on bus bookings and up to Rs 2,000 off on cab bookings.

    The company mentioned that to avail the discounts, users have to enter the code EMTSUMMER during the online booking process.

    EaseMyTrip also mentioned that it is providing additional discounts from 25-27th April for RBL Bank and AU Bank Credit Card holders.

    The company also announced that every transaction done during the sales period stands a chance to get gift vouchers from brands such as Pantaloons, JBL, Nasher Miles, and IGP. To be eligible for these exclusive vouchers from EaseMyTrip’s brand partners, customers need to follow EaseMyTrip’s official Twitter and Instagram handles and participate in the Easy Summer Sale.

    EaseMyTrip reported 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 42 crore for the three months ended December 2022.

    Earlier this year the company said in a filing that it had 'scaled up its workforce.'

    "During the quarter, the company continued to invest in in-house capabilities by scaling up its workforce to accelerate operations, and boost rapid growth,” EaseMyTrip said in a filing.

    Earlier this month on April 6 the online-travel company appointed Ashutosh Sharma as Vice President, Marketing. The company also hired Ambrish Kaushik as Creative Head on April 17.

